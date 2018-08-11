Doncaster Rovers: ‘Get the fans off their seats’, Grant McCann tells players ahead of Keepmoat Stadium opener

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann wants his team to get the Keepmoat Stadium rocking.

McCann makes his home bow as manager against newly-promoted Wycombe Wanderers today.

Rovers gave a glimpse of the Northern Irishman’s attacking philosophy with a three-goal blitz inside 20 minutes at Southend United last weekend - to the delight of the travelling support.

And McCann has called for more of the same on home soil.

“I’m looking forward to my first home game here in charge in the league,” he said.

“We’re going to make sure we create a good atmosphere for the fans.

“The atmosphere is only going to be good if we are producing it on the pitch.

“That’s the message to the players, they know that.

“We’ve got to make sure that we get the fans going and get them off their seats by playing the right way, creating chances and scoring goals.

“That is the best solution for us.”

Rovers underperformed at the Keepmoat last season - winning just one more league game (7) than they did on their travels (6).

In addition, only Gillingham and Rochdale drew more games at home than Rovers (9).

“Your home form is key,” said McCann.

“If you want to have a good season - and a promotion season - then you’ve got to pick up as many points as you can at home.

“We want to make sure we have a huge chunk of wins here this year.

“And we want to make sure this place is a fortress. It’s a lovely place to come and play - lovely stadium, lovely pitch, lovely facilities - and we’ve got to take advantage of that, not the opposition teams.”