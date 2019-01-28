Doncaster Rovers get Premier League opposition in FA Cup fifth round

Doncaster Rovers have been drawn at home against Premier League side Crystal Palace in their first FA Cup fifth round tie for 63 years.

The reward for beating Oldham Athletic in Saturday’s dramatic fourth round tie will see Rovers welcome former England manager Roy Hodgson and his Palace side to the Keepmoat.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides since March 2012. Though they have met 16 times in their history, this will be their first ever meeting in the FA Cup.

Fifth round ties are due to be played on the weekend of February 15.

Draw in full:

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City

Chelsea v Manchester United

Swansea v Barnet or Brentford

Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers v Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion or Derby County