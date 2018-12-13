Doncaster Rovers: From being shown the door to a 200 appearance milestone for proud Andy Butler

He never expected to make one appearance for his hometown club but Andy Butler is set for his 200th outing in Doncaster Rovers colours this weekend.

More than 20 years on after being rejected by the club as a teenager, Butler is poised to hit a special milestone – one which seemed so unlikely when he was shown the door initially.

“I was young, probably about 13 or 14 and they just said I wasn't good enough, or not what they were looking for at the time," Butler said.

“I've gone on from there obviously.

“I've no grudges against anyone from then. That is football. It's about opinions and that was their opinion back then. So someone else took a chance.”

That someone else was this weekend's visitors to the Keepmoat, Scunthorpe United - a fitting opposition for Butler's latest landmark.

He made his name at Glanford Park, making more then 100 appearances – scoring on his debut against Rovers.

Butler’s career took him to Huddersfield, Walsall along with an ill-fated spell at Sheffield United before he finally landed back in Doncaster.

Raised in Balby and now living in Harworth, Butler takes plenty of pride in representing his hometown club.

“It still means a lot to me to play for this club,” he said.

“It's my hometown so I know all about it.

“Even when I'm picking the kids up from school people are coming up and saying 'what a result that was' and things like that.

“It's a weird one still. You're still not sure whether it's 100 per cent real.

“I don't walk around going 'I'm a footballer, I'm a footballer.' I just go around every day and take it as it is.

"When people come up to you and say 'well done' it's quite humbling."

Though typically no-nonsense in his approach to the game, Butler admits there is a special feeling around Saturday’s derby clash for him as he prepares to hit his latest landmark.

"If selected,” he said with a smile. "I can't wait. Especially against my old club Scunthorpe where I started.

"I'm looking forward to it. I look forward to every game but I suppose 200 games for a club isn't bad after four and a half years.”