Doncaster Rovers: Former boss Darren Ferguson named manager of Peterborough United

Former Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson is back in management after confirming his return to League One rivals Peterborough United.

Ferguson has begun his third spell in charge of Posh after signing on until the end of the season following the dismissal of Steve Evans as manager on Saturday.

A statement from Peterborough read: “Everybody at Peterborough United are focused on ending the season with a promotion push and with that in mind, we are pleased to appoint Darren Ferguson as our new manager on a deal that runs until the end of the season.”

The 46-year-old will be chasing a fifth career promotion as a manager – having taken Posh up three times and Rovers once.

Ferguson announced his shock resignation from Rovers last June, with an apparent dissatisfaction at the club’s playing budget for this season understood to be the reason.

It is also understood the terms of Ferguson’s contract with Rovers prevented him from finding a new employer for six months in the event of him quitting the club.

He will make a swift return to the Keepmoat with Peterborough due to visit on February 9.

READ MORE

Ferguson speaks about Rovers exit for first time – transcript