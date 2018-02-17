Doncaster Rovers: Fleetwood Town sack manager Uwe Rosler after defeat at Keepmoat

Have your say

Fleetwood Town have sacked manager Uwe Rosler following their 3-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat.

Rovers inflicted a seventh consecutive defeat on Fleetwood thanks to a brace from Tom Anderson and an Alex Kiwomya strike.

In a statement, the Lancashire club said: "Fleetwood Town can confirm Uwe Rosler has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.

"The decision was made this evening following a run of results which has seen Town fall to seven straight defeats.

"Everyone at Fleetwood Town would like to place on record their thanks to Uwe for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

"The search for his replacement will begin immediately, with Barry Nicholson and David Lucas taking charge of Tuesday’s game against Portsmouth."

