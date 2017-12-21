Doncaster Rovers: Festive period is key, Ferguson acknowledges

Have your say

This festive period is a prime opportunity for Doncaster Rovers to rack up some points according to boss Darren Ferguson.

Rovers begin their Christmas programme with a trip to Bristol Rovers on Saturday with home games against Northampton Town and Rochdale following on Boxing Day and December 29 respectively.

All three of those sides are within three points of Rovers, presenting them with a trio of seemingly winnable games over a seven day period.

And with his side still struggling to turn good performances into points, Ferguson says they must take advantage of what they have been presented with over the next week.

“It’s a very key period,” he told The Star. “We have a run of games against teams around us.

“It’s a very important part of the season.

“It’s a couple of home games that are winnable.

“We know we’re going to have a tough job at Bristol because of the way they play and the pitch.

“But these games, you’re coming in thinking if we’re at it then we have a great opportunity to get some points on the table.”

James Coppinger and Matty Blair have both been given outside chances of being fit for Saturday’s trip.