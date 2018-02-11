Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson urges side to earn points to help them enjoy the run in with freedom

Darren Ferguson has urged his side to put themselves in a position where they can enjoy the final few weeks of the League One season.

Rovers came from behind in dramatic fashion to earn a 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic on Saturday, ensuring their hunt for a first win of 2018 continues.

They now face consecutive games in the space of five days against the two sides directly below them in the table, in Walsall and Fleetwood Town.

And Ferguson believes maximum points from the two fixtures would put Rovers in a position of relative comfort heading into the final quarter of the campaign.

“I feel this week is a big one for us,” Ferguson told The Star.

“Of course you want to play well and everyone knows me well enough that I’m very big on the performances, how we play and the certain way I want to play.

“This week is about getting as many points as we can.

“What it can do, if we got two good results – and I mean the full points in the next two games – you’re probably in a position where you can really enjoy the last 12 games of the season.

“I think this team probably needs that freedom to go and play.

“We move onto Walsall on Tuesday and I’m pleased there is a game on Tuesday.

“We need to go there and make sure we get the win. It’s as simple as that.”

Ferguson says Rovers had no fresh injury worries after the Charlton game.