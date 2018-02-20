Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson updates on returns of Joe Wright and Andy Butler

Have your say

Joe Wright should be back available for Doncaster Rovers for next weekend’s clash with Bury, Darren Ferguson has revealed.

The centre half has been out of action since suffering fractured ribs in last month’s defeat to Bristol Rovers.

Wright has an outside chance of being fit for Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United but Ferguson is loathe to risk the 22-year-old.

“Joe has got a small chance but I’m not going to risk him,” Ferguson told The Star.

“With the injury he got, one knock could give him a problem.

“He’s more chance for the following week.”

Wright’s defensive colleague Andy Butler is a few weeks further behind in his recovery, after suffering knee ligament damage in the draw at Shrewsbury Town in January.

Ferguson said: “I would be guessing that Buts will be back for the Southend game on March 10th.

“That is being a little optimistic but certainly for the next two games he has no chance.”

Rovers will quickly find themselves well-stocked with defensive cover after suffering an injury crisis last month.

Andy Boyle and Tom Anderson were drafted in on loan in late January after Butler, Wright and Mathieu Baudry all suffered injuries in the space of a week.

Baudry is now available after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman was an unused substitute in Saturday’s win over Fleetwood Town.

Ferguson said only midfielder Luke McCullough suffered an injury complaint in that game but is confident the Northern Ireland international will be fit to face Rotherham at the New York Stadium.

Rovers’ players were handed Monday and Tuesday off after a busy week but will return today for three days of training focused on the clash with on-form Rotherham.

Ferguson said: “We’ve just tweaked it a little bit but it gives them a bit more rest.”