Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson updates on Houghton talks with Chelsea plus other business as transfer window opens

Doncaster Rovers are close to agreeing terms with Chelsea on the permanent transfer of loanee Jordan Houghton, Darren Ferguson has revealed.

Converting the 22-year-old’s move into a permanent deal is one of Ferguson’s top priorities for the winter transfer window.

And he told The Star the signals from Chelsea are good that business can be done.

“We’re getting there with Jordan,” Ferguson said. “I think we’re quite close.

Ferguson revealed he has a small number of potential targets in mind should he carry out any further transfer business during January.

But he tempered expectations by warned that a deal for Houghton – whose loan expires on Wednesday – would be costly and have a significant impact on his available funds.

Along with Houghton’s situation, Ferguson is determined to extend the deals of Rovers’ current crop of loan players.

Beyond that, he would have to move players out of the club to free up funds for further transfer activity.

And he also pointed to a potential high profile FA Cup fourth round tie as a further source of funds, should Rovers advance past Rochdale on Saturday.

“I’m concentrating on getting the ones we’ve got on loan for the rest of the season,” the Rovers boss said.

“Then we’ll see what happens.

“There’s one or two players that I’m interested in but a lot of clubs are interested in players at this time of the season.

“There’s a price. If there’s a lot of clubs after one certain player it can be difficult.

“I would say that if there’s going to be any movement, it wouldn’t be the early part of January.

“We’ll have to see and assess what goes out and what might be available.

“Certainly I wouldn’t be looking at changing too much.”

Indications from Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder suggest the Blades are happy for Ben Whiteman to continue his development with Rovers for the rest of the season.

Ferguson will continue talks with Manchester City over Rodney Kongolo.

But he says the situation over a left back is unlikely to be resolved until later in the month, with Norwich City loanee Harry Toffolo still sidelined with a broken foot.

“Not at the moment,” Ferguson said. “It’ll depend on the other deals getting done, especially Houghton.

“If Houghton is done permanent it’ll cost.

“Harry is still injured and it’s likely I’ll have to have a conversation with him.

“He’s not going to be available for at least a couple of weeks.”

Rovers travel to Peterborough United on New Year’s Day looking for a fourth straight win after climbing to tenth in League One over the festive period.

Ferguson will assess the health of his squad after a bout of illness struck several players and forced the cancellation of a planned training on Saturday.