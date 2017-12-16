Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson updates on discussions over new player contracts

Darren Ferguson says talks with the Doncaster Rovers players who are out of contract at the end of the season can wait until after the January transfer window.

A total of eight senior players currently on the club’s books will reach the end of their deals in May.

Ferguson was set to discuss potential new contracts during his meeting with the Rovers board on Thursday, where the upcoming transfer window was top of the agenda.

But the Rovers boss is keen to focus on finalising incomings and outgoings during January before commencing discussions with players he wishes to keep beyond the end of their current deals.

“It’s a conversation we’re probably going to have had this week about one or two,” Ferguson told The Star.

“But it’s something I won’t let get in the way of everything else.

“There’s quite a few out of contract.

“Some of them will probably wait until February or after that.

“The most important thing is this season and how we deal with that.”

Ferguson has pledged to be open and honest with those players he does not see having a future at the club beyond this season.

And he says some will be made available on loan next month in order to help them maximise their chances of finding new employers.

Big name players reaching the end of their contracts in the summer include veteran duo James Coppinger and Andy Butler while young defender Joe Wright – who has impressed this season – will reach the conclusion of his initial two year deal.

The contracts of Andy Williams, Ross Etheridge and Cedric Evina – currently on loan at Crawley Town – will all expire at the end of the season, with all three having been transfer listed last summer.

Mathieu Baudry and Craig Alcock will also be out-of-contract.