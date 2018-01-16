Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson's hopes for 'good signing' Shane Blaney

Have your say

Darren Ferguson revealed new signing Shane Blaney has been told to settle in and bide his time for opportunities with Doncaster Rovers.

The 18-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Rovers after switching from League of Ireland side Finn Harps.

And Ferguson says he is looking to the future for the centre half.

"We're in no rush to do anything with him," he said.

"He needs to settle in and this season just play in the development games and see how he goes in pre-season with us."

Blaney joined in his first training session with Rovers on Monday.

And Ferguson says he has the attrbutes he has long been searching for in a new defender.

"He's left-sided which is a big thing." Ferguson said. "I've been looking for a left-sided one.

"He's very young. He's a good size, tough, good background.

"I like him. he came over and did very well, it's a good signing for us.

"The big attraction was he is left footed.

"He's got a lot of good attributes for a centre half."

