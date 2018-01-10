Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson rules out move for Norwich City left back Harry Toffolo

Have your say

Left back Harry Toffolo will not be returning to Doncaster Rovers.

The 22-year-old’s loan spell at the Keepmoat Stadium ended prematurely last month after he suffered a broken foot.

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson, who wants to sign Sheffield United midfielder Ben Whiteman on a permanent deal, will not be pursuing the Norwich City defender.

“No, he [Toffolo] won’t be coming back,” Ferguson told The Star.

“At the moment I’ve only really got scope to bring in Ben and that’s what I’m fully concentrating on, especially now it’s a permanent.

“That’s all I’ll be able to bring in over the course of the window.”

He added: “Looking at the squad I’ve got at the moment there’s probably one or two I might have been prepared to let out on loan but that’s not the case now because I haven’t got the numbers.

“What we had on Saturday is what I’ve got.

“I can’t be fully one hundred per cent that [Luke] McCullough and [Alex] Kiwomya will come back like they were when then stopped playing.

“So I haven’t even added those two to the squad at the moment.”

Rovers are expected to complete a deal for 18-year-old Finn Harps defender Shane Blaney next week following a successful trial.