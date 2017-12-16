Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson rues poor luck after another late goal conceded costs win against Oldham Athletic

Darren Ferguson was counting the cost of poor fortune as Rovers shipped another late goal - this time costing them the win against Oldham Athletic.

Rovers have now dropped nine points due to late goals after Eoin Doyle netted two minutes from time to snatch a point for Richie Wellens' Oldham side.

While critical of Rovers' game management in other instances, Ferguson said Doyle's strike could not be legislated for due to a slip from Andy Butler at a vital moment.

He was however disappointed by the pressure his side invited upon themselves after Andy Butler headed them in front.

"It's a disappointing result, a really disappointing result," Ferguson said.

"Again we've thrown away two points right at the death.

"At the moment we're just not getting the rub of the green, I don't care what anyone says watching our performances.

"We're not getting the rub of the green - it happens.

"What can you do when your centre half is going to head it away, he slips and Doyle scores.

"There's not a great deal I can do to prevent that incident but certainly in the last 15 minutes we didn't keep the ball well enough.

"Oldham threw about four or five players up front.

"We just needed to keep the ball and that is what I was disappointed with. When they're throwing everything up, just keep the ball and pass it around.

"It was a game I thought we should have won and I thought we were going to win it at the end with Tommy Rowe's shot taking a deflection.

"It's a disappointing result and the result is the most important thing."

