Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson remains on lookout for ‘ones for the future’

Darren Ferguson remains keen on bolstering Doncaster Rovers’ Development Squad – but will not sign young players for the sake.

Since Ferguson’s arrival at the club, Rovers have signed the likes of Alfie Beestin, Alfie May and Shane Blaney to develop for the future.

And Rovers snapped up highly-rated Ashford United forward Max Watters on a two-year deal earlier this week.

Ferguson offered trials to numerous young players last season, plenty of whom featured in games for the Development Squad.

And he insists it is a policy with which he will continue.

“We always have an eye out for young players,” Ferguson told The Star.

“We’ve had a few in to have a look at.

“We’ve always got an eye on the non-league scene especially.

“You don’t want to over bulk the squad because it can make it more difficult to manage.

“But we’ve always got an eye on it and I’m never afraid to get lads in to have a look at.

“If they catch the eye and they are that good, then you can take a gamble on them, like we have done already.”

Ferguson sees the primary role of the Development Squad as preparing players for life in the first team.

He expects the likes of Danny Amos to continue his improvement in U23 matches more than first team games next term.

“I’m all for putting young players into the squad,” Ferguson said.

“We want to have a Development Squad next season for that reason.

“That is what it’s for, to develop the players and bring them on.

“Then they can dip their toe into the senior squad every now and then.”

Rovers will head to Grimsby Town for a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 24.