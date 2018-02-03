Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson on why he signed Boyle and Anderson

Darren Ferguson says it is a case of having to do what he has to do when it comes to reshaping his Doncaster Rovers defence for today’s trip to Portsmouth.

New loan signings Andy Boyle and Tom Anderson could both make their debuts at Fratton Park this afternoon as Ferguson deals with the absence of Joe Wright, who broke a rib during last weekend’s defeat to Bristol Rovers.

Rovers have also lost Andy Butler (knee) and Mathieu Baudry (hamstring) to injury over the last fortnight with full backs Craig Alcock, Niall Mason and Tyler Garratt filling in at centre half.

While he says introducing new players into the back line on short notice is not ideal, everyone must get used to it quickly if they are to take anything home from today’s trip.

“It is a challenge but sometimes you have no choice as a manager and I think I’ve got no choice here,” he told The Star.

“Whether I start with both of them is up for debate.

“But the fact we had only one, you couldn’t even say recognised, centre half in Craig Alcock, we had no choice but to get the two of them in.

“We’re delighted to get two lads in that have been playing games, so that will make it easier.”

Boyle joined from Preston North End while Anderson came in from Burnley after being recalled from a loan spell in League Two with Port Vale.

And Ferguson has backed both to make a good impression during their time at the Keepmoat.

He said: “I know Andy from his time in Ireland.

“He’s a good organiser, a good talker, he’s a very tough lad.

“He can look after the ball and he’s obviously played at a higher level than this with Preston and done fine.

“I think the change of manager affected him there this season because it wasn’t the manager who brought him.

“He’ll cope fine. No problems.

“With Tom, he’s had great experience in his time out on loan.

“He came with great recommendations – not just from Sean Dyche at Burnley but others, people I trust, people I respect.

“The two recommendations from his time at Chesterfield came from Gary Caldwell and Chris Morgan and straight away they said yes. And they were both centre halves.

“He’s 6ft 4in, can head the ball out of the box, can look after the ball just fine.

“I’m delighted to get them both in.”