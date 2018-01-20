Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson may be forced into loan market after double injury blow at Shrewsbury

Have your say

Darren Ferguson says he may be forced into an unexpected move into the loan market after Andy Butler suffered an apparently severe injury in the draw at Shrewsbury Town.

Centre half Butler was forced off just 11 minutes into the game after clashing heavily with Shrews striker Carlton Morris.

Ferguson fears Butler has suffered muscle damage close to his hip and has ruled the veteran defender out of Tuesday night's trip to Scunthorpe United.

And - after previously ruling out any more incomings this month - he says he will now begin examining his options in the loan market over the weekend ahead of a definitive verdict on Butler.

"Butler just felt his hip and has no chance for Tuesday," Ferguson said.

"We'll have to assess that. It doesn't look good.

"It will depend on the length of injuries but certainy we're running out of bodies.

"If it's anything it will be a loan. It wouldn't be a permanent I would have thought.

"We've always kept an eye in the market in terms of what we might need.

"Tommy Rowe went to left back in the second half and he gives you that left foot. Niall Mason went to right back and Matty Blair gave us the energy in midfield.

"There's food for thought there when it comes to Tuesday.

"But if they're long injuries then I think we have to dip in and try to solve that problem."

Rovers finished the game with ten men after substitute Issam Ben Khemis was forced off following a heavy knock.

And Ferguson admits he fears the forward has suffered ligament damage.

He said: "Issam has taken a terrible challenge. That doesn't look good.

"Both him and Andy will be out for Tuesday."

The two injuries added a sour note to an impressive afternoon from Rovers as they recovered from a poor first half show and falling two goals down to earn a point.

