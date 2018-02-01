Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson confirms Kiwomya and McCullough status for Portsmouth and updates on injured defensive trio

Have your say

Alex Kiwomya and Luke McCullough will be part of the Doncaster Rovers squad to face Portsmouth on Saturday, Darren Ferguson has confirmed.

Both men have yet to feature this season with McCullough sidelined with a knee injury while Kiwomya has been in recovery from a rare auto-immune disorder.

But the duo will be a part of the matchday 18 for the weekend trip to Fratton Park.

“They will both he in the 18 for Saturday,” Ferguson said.

“McCullough can play in different positions, as can Alex.

“Luke has come through three games now - 45 minutes, 60 and 90. He was outstanding against a fairly strong Lincoln side last week.

”Alex is a little bit further back after doing 45 Andy 60 but he’s ready to be on the bench on Saturday.”

Ferguson revealed there had been positive news on the timescale of recovery for injured defensive trio Joe Wright (ribs), Andy Butler (knee) and Mathieu Baudry (hamstring).

“Joe has fractured his eighth rib,” Ferguson said.

”You’re guessing five to six weeks but knowing Joe it’s more likely to be three or four.

“I’ve never done it but anyone who has says it’s very, very painful.

“It’s a bad area to get injured. For Joe to come off it had to be bad because he’s a tough lad.

“He got a kick which is pretty unlucky to get a kick in that area and fracture a rib. Anywhere else and he’d probably have been fine.“

”Butler is coming along steady,” Ferguson added. “He’ll probably be another four weeks.

”Baudry is the one you’d say would be before four weeks.

”I’d say in five or six weeks you’re going to have the three of those fit.”