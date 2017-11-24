Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson backs players to react to rollicking

Darren Ferguson admitted he was the most angry he had been for some time after watching Doncaster Rovers slip to a 3-0 defeat at Wigan Athletic earlier this week.

Ferguson’s furious dressing down of his side could be heard at the end of the tunnel at the DW Stadium as he let the players know in no uncertain terms of his thoughts on their performance.

But he has backed them to deliver a strong reaction when they host MK Dons at the Keepmoat this afternoon.

“I didn’t know people were just outside the door but you could hear how angry I was,” Ferguson said.

“That’s the most angry I’ve been for a while.

“We’ve lost games this season but I’m never happy when we don’t implement the plan we set out or at least try to do it.

“If we do that and we’re not good enough then we have to hold our hands up.

“In the first half in particular we didn’t do the things we had planned and worked on.

“Our preparation for games is outstanding in terms of what they see visually and what we work on on the grass.

“Our video analyst watches the last five games of the opposition.

“It’s tailored to giving the lads as much information as possible and we always go through where we think their strengths and weaknesses are.

“We didn’t do the things we’d worked on where I thought we could hurt them and we didn’t try to do them which annoyed me.

“I don’t mind them making mistakes as long as we’re successful. And what we have been doing has worked for us.

“I believe we’ll get a reaction and it’s a game I feel we can win.

“I want to see certain things in the performance – being aggressive, being on the front foot.

“But the players know that already and I expect that sort of performance.”