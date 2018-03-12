Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson aiming to get it right ahead of a busy April

Darren Ferguson admits he faces a planning headache over the next few weeks with Doncaster Rovers facing an unconventional fixture schedule.

Rovers’ clash with Bradford City due for this Saturday was pushed back to next Monday night for television coverage.

And the visit of Blackburn Rovers to the Keepmoat on March 24 is expected to be postponed due to international call-ups for the Lancashire side.

After rejigging his normal plans for the week, Ferguson and the squad return to training today following Saturday’s draw at Southend United

“We’ll have five days in and couple of days off this week so in terms of time, we’ll prepare as we normally do,” he told The Star.

“They’ll train Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday. Always two days before the game.

“We find out this week about whether the Blackburn game is on. They’ve got a couple in provisional squads and a couple more have been called up so it probably will.

“We’ll have to find a date for that if it’s off.

“Bradford play on Wednesday so I’ll go to watch that against Wigan. They haven’t played for a while.”

Ferguson says he is looking forward to the opportunity to work with his players more intensively on the training ground over the next couple of weeks ahead of a busy April.

“We’ve got nine days between the last game and the next so it’ll give us the opportunity to get some work into the players that need it.

“We’re going to have gaps between the next few games because of the Blackburn game likely being off.

“And then we’re going to have seven games in April it looks.

“We’re going to have to make sure we get it right in terms of doing enough to keep them fresh for that period because it’s going to be tough.

“But by then we’ll have Andy Butler back, Alfie Beestin back and Andy Boyle back.

“Andy Williams and Issam Ben Khemis were both back at the weekend so we’re getting bodies back at a time when we need them.”