Doncaster Rovers extend Mallik Wilks loan from Leeds United

Mallik Wilks will remain on loan from Leeds United at Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

The 19-year-old striker has signed a new deal with parent club Leeds until 2022, paving the way for him to continue his successful loan with Rovers for the remainder of the campaign.

Wilks’ loan had been due to expire following Rovers’ New Year's Day clash with Rochdale.

It had been made clear by Leeds he would be unable to extend his loan if he did not agree to a new deal at Elland Road, with his contract due to expire in the summer.

And Rovers boss Grant McCann had warned he would not wait around too long for the necessary paperwork to be completed between Wilks and Leeds.

But the striker penned his new contract with the West Yorkshire giants on Monday and the extension to his loan was confirmed immediately.

Wilks has scored eight goals in 30 appearances since joining Rovers on loan in the summer – the latest of which came in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Gillingham.

The striker has been involved in all bar three of Rovers’ games this season, starting 24 matches.