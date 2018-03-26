Doncaster Rovers: Experienced additions ‘would be good for us’ - Alex Kiwomya

Alex Kiwomya hopes Doncaster Rovers can add more experience to their squad over the summer.

And the 21-year-old striker is hopeful that doing so could make all the difference.

Rovers sit 15th in League One and are now targeting a top half finish.

They are still not safe from the drop but remained six points clear of the relegation zone despite not playing at the weekend.

“The club has got a lot of potential,” Kiwomya, who made his belated Rovers debut last month, told Rovers’ official matchday magazine.

“I think this season was always going to be about getting used to the league and understanding the teams we are coming up against.

“We’ve done well. We’ve lost some games we feel we should have done better in so for next season our aim is to be more consistent and be able to pick up more positive results.

“If we get a couple of experienced additions through the door in the summer that would be good for us.

“We need to have the abiity to see games out and older players are good at that.”

Kiwomya’s return to action has coincided with striker partner John Marquis getting back among the goals.

“I’ve enjoyed playing with John so far, we’re still learning how each other play,” said Kiwomya.

“He’s really good at holding the ball up and I like to run in behind so it looks like the perfect combination as a front two.”