Marko Marosi’s own dad had endorsed the decision to leave him out of the Doncaster Rovers side to face Chorley, Grant McCann has revealed.

Explaining his decision to hand Ian Lawlor only his third start of the season in Sunday’s FA Cup tie, the Rovers boss explained he felt Marosi’s performance levels had dipped in recent weeks.

And it seems that even the goalkeeper's closest family were having the same thoughts

“I felt Marko’s performances have been very good on the whole,” McCann said.

“His performances kept going up and up and then he peaked a bit, then he went up and up again and then slipped off it.

“I felt the performances were gradually getting a little bit worse.

“I explained that to Marko.

“He told me that his dad said ‘if I was your manager I’d drop you.’

“So he agrees with my decision.”

McCann praised the attitude of Lawlor after spending most of the first three months of the season as a substitute.

Lawlor started games in the Checkatrade Trophy and Carabao Cup but has yet to be handed the gloves for a league game this term.

“Lawsy has been good as gold,” McCann said.

“He made a couple of decent saves on Sunday – one from a free kick that he tipped over the bar.

“He’s a good keeper. We’re fortunate to have two really good keepers here.”