Doncaster Rovers: 'Don't blame lack of goals just on need for a striker' urges Darren Moore
Darren Moore believes it is unfair to put all the blame for Doncaster Rovers’ issues in front of goal down to the club’s on-going search for a striker.
Rovers created 24 chances without converting in Tuesday’s defeat to Grimsby Town, managing three shots on target.
When faced with questions over his continued hunt for attacking options, Moore says he is confident the club’s existing players can get Rovers firing.
“We’ve got players who can score goals,” he said.
“We have players that had shots and their keeper pulled off saves.
“I don’t want it to seem like ‘oh, that was it’ [the need for a striker].
“We identified a striker three or four weeks ago and we’re working extremely hard to bring those players in.
“If we can then great. If we can’t then we keep on working.”
After starting Kieran Sadlier as a lone forward in a 4-2-3-1 system for the first two matches in League One, Moore opted to hand a first start to loanee Niall Ennis as the most advanced player,
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Sadlier dropped into the three, where he more accustomed to playing, alongside Ali Crawford and Alex Kiwomya.
Moore said: “He had a great game, Sads. I thought he was everywhere.
“It just shows his cleverness and versatility in how he operated in the wide areas and central zones. It was very difficult for Grimsby to pick him up.
“The only thing missing from his game on Tuesday was a goal.
“But he can feel accomplished with his performance. Him and young Niall Ennis worked well up the pitch tonight to cause Grimsby all sorts of problems.
“Credit to those two. We dust ourselves down and move on.
“We look to try to iron a few things out before the weekend.”