Doncaster Rovers: Details behind trial for Premier League youngster Kian Flanagan
Doncaster Rovers took highly-rated Crystal Palace youngster Kian Flanagan in on trial to assess him ahead of potential interest in the January transfer window.
Boss Darren Moore revealed the 20-year-old was on his radar in the summer but he did not push through a deal at the time.
With Palace happy for Flanagan to spend a few days with Rovers earlier this month, Moore then took the opportunity to see him on the training ground as he begins to make plans for January.
“We took the opportunity to look at Kian because he was a player we had identified in the loan window," Moore said.
“Because it didn’t work, we looked at him again as a possibility going forward.
“It gave us the opportunity to bring him in ourselves and obviously Palace agreed that it would be good for the boy to come in.
“It was a change of environment for him and an opportunity to work in and around the first team.
"He's a nice boy and a good player – that’s what we brought him in for.
“It was a good opportunity to have a look at him.
“He’s obviously gone back because nothing can be done right now.
“But it gives us an idea of his size, his shape, his physicality, his strengths, his weaknesses to his game, in terms of looking at that when the window opens again as a possibility.
“It’s a possibility if it should materialise.”
The attacking midfielder netted 10 goals in 27 appearances for his Palace's development squad last season but is understood to have grown frustrated at the lack of opportunities at senior level coming his way.
Moore confirmed that former Leicester City striker Harrison Myring – who scored in the U23s' 3-2 defeat to Rotherham United on Tuesday – is the only player currently on trial with Rovers.