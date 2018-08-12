Doncaster Rovers: Destiny calls as Joe Wright grabs his first ever goal

Have your say

Joe Wright will be no doubt glancing at his phone before Rovers next play.

The centre half scored his first ever goal in senior football as Rovers beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-0 on Saturday.

Joe Wright celebrates his goal with John Marquis

And he revealed afterwards that his dad had predicted the goal during a phonecall on the morning of the game.

"It was funny because my dad rang me on the morning and said he thought I'd score," Wright said.

"I'll be getting him on the blower every single week now, getting him to say that again."

The maiden goal came in Wright's 89th appearance at senior level and was a much more assured finish than anyone would have expected from a player without scoring pedigree.

The 23-year-old said he has been working on adding a goal threat to his game - even if not particularly in the style of his strike at the weekend.

"The lads have been battering me because I've not scored," Wright said.

"I've got a lot of stick because I've missed a few headers.

"I've done a lot of work with Cliff [Byrne, assistant manager] on attacking headers and things like that.

"I've not really done a lot with my feet - more with my head.

"Copps was laughing as me at the end of the game because we've being doing five-a-sides and I was popped up front and scored a few goals that way.

"I scored a similar goal in pre-season with a right foot touch and then taking it onto my left. It's worked out quite well for me."

He may have taken some jibes from his team mates on the training ground for lack of a scoring touch but Wright felt it was only a matter of time before he found the net.

"I personally think I've been unlucky," he said.

"I've had a couple disallowed, I've hit the bar and the post.

"To be fair, some of them I've put miles over the bar.

"I think it's been a long time coming because I've kept getting myself into those positions.

"I knew eventually it would come."