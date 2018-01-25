Doncaster Rovers: Derby hero Alfie Beestin vows to repay ‘unbelievable’ Ferguson and Strachan

M180 derby hero Alfie Beestin is determined to repay his debt of gratitude to Darren Ferguson and Gavin Strachan in goals.

The 20-year-old forward struck his second goal in three games deep into stoppage time to rescue a draw at Scunthorpe United.

Afterwards the former Tadcaster Albion youngster said he owed Ferguson and assistant boss Strachan for the work they have done with him and also the faith they have shown in him.

“Last year took its toll on me because I wasn’t really used to it but after a year I felt great,” said Beestin, reflecting on his rise from non-league football. “I came back strong in pre-season and the gaffer and Strachs have been unbelievable with me.

“I’ve put the work in at the gym but they’ve helped me technically as well.

“Now I really feel like repaying them by hopefully scoring more goals.”

Beestin’s superb header followed up a lovely finish in the recent draw with Plymouth Argyle.

“To score a late goal in any game is obviously a great feeling but to score one in a derby game is unbelievable,” he said. “You saw the joy on my face.

“I took a yellow card for it but it was worth it just to jump in with the fans.”