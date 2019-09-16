Darren Moore

Darren Moore had a very simple message to his players as they reported in for training ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Blackpool at the Keepmoat – be better.

Rovers produced an excellent performance at Portman Road that arguably deserved all three points and their continued improvement under Moore’s guidance delivered the best showing of the season so far.

But Moore was far from satisfied and let his players know exactly what he was demanding next.

“I just want a continuation of it,” he said. “I want them to push themselves harder, better, raise their levels and standards of their approach and performance which they have been doing.

“I asked them to go again, raise the performance again in going forward from Saturday’s game.

“Yes, it was a good away day performance.

“But we’ve had a quick turnaround and we focus on Tuesday night now.”

Moore admitted he was pleased with the understanding among his players at the weekend but says the task now is to build on that.

“Any ideal situation for a manager is to keep clean sheets and score goals,” he said.

“It’s not been a focal point, the big thing for me has been performances because if you get the right performances the results will come.

“But things take time. People getting the understanding, getting the work rate right off the ball, the decision making off the ball which is just as important as on it.

“I thought we got that more or less right on Saturday.

“As well as being on the ball, I thought we played some good stuff.

“It was a good away day performance so what the players have to try to do now is build on that and see if they can keep to those high standards.

“Over recent weeks we have. Performances have been getting better, they’ve been getting more assured.

“And there’s been patterns developing which comes over a course of time.

“I’ve made no bones about it, I said at the start of the season that the only way you get those is through work on the training ground.