Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore won't use lack of striker as excuse for Portsmouth defeat

Darren Moore

Rovers dominated attacking play throughout against a flat Portsmouth side but twice found themselves behind and were unable to overturn Ellis Harrison’s added time header.

Gareth Evans gave Portsmouth the lead on the hour mark with an incisive breakaway before Reece James looked to have rescued a point eight minutes from time as he volleyed home.

With Niall Ennis not passed fit after injuring his hamstring the previous week and Kazaiah Sterling still sidelined, Moore was forced to name Kieran Sadlier as his lone striker.

But he would not allow that to be used as an excuse for the shortcomings on the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's not a cop out for us because even without the so-called recognised striker we have created those chances," Moore said.

"I would say that if we didn't create the chances then I'd be very worried.

"The mere fact that we do create the chances game after game is a positive. We do have to create chances ourselves because teams come with different ideas of how to stop us.

“It’s about analysing the opposition and finding how where you can create the opportunities.

“We've done the same again.

“The performance was there and I think the only thing lacking was the three points.”

Moore said he is ‘gutted’ for his players after they came away with nothing for their impressive efforts.

"It was a game I thought we dominated for long spells, created chances but just didn't have that final touch,” Moore said.

"As a manager I am proud of the team because of the performance we showed. We always go by the performance and it was a good one.

"I'm gutted for them because they've not come out of the game with what they should have got out of it.