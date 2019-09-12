Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore relishing unfamiliar territory of an away trip

Darren Moore

The controversial postponement of the trip to Bolton Wanderers plus the demise of Bury denied Rovers two away games within the first month of the campaign.

It has ensured that five of their seven games so far this term in all competitions have been played at home.

Saturday presents arguably their toughest test so far as they visit fellow unbeaten side Ipswich Town.

And it also presents boss Darren Moore with a first opportunity to get away with his squad since his appointment in July.Moore missed the pre-season training camp in La Manga, and none of the previous two away games have required overnight stays.

"The game we had at Rochdale was just over an hour and Grimsby even closer in the cup," Moore said.

"This is the first overnighter. It'll be a new experience for me with the squad.

"How it goes depends on where the journey takes you and what is available at the hotel.

"Sometimes the players want to get down there have the afternoon and the early part of the evening to themselves, get some dinner.

"Then the TV might go on to watch the Friday night football. Just relax together then get some snacks at night and then off to bed.

"Getting away together as a group and staff, you want to get down there and get off the road as early as we can.

"You get down there and get everybody settled.

"You hope the whole squad gets a good nights sleep because they're in different beds.

"You just want to get settled and get everybody ready for the game on Saturday."

Saturday's opponents Ipswich have won their last four, scoring 12 goals as they have adapted superbly to life in League One following relegation from the Championship.

And Moore is expecting a particularly tough test at Portman Road.

He said: "It's a tough, tough game and rightly so. Everybody has them favourites to return back to the Championship because of the resources they've got and players they have.

"For me, it's a tough test but they are the test we should look forward to in terms of going into battle with these teams.

"We're both in League One and it's a fixture that has come about.