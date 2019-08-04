Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore looks for progress on striker signing bids

Darren Moore

Moore revealed offers had been entered for two strikers with goalscoring pedigree as he looks to bolster his attacking ranks, particularly so in the aftermath of John Marquis’ departure to Portsmouth.

The Rovers boss had sought to focus on Saturday’s season opener against Gillingham over the final couple of days before the game.

But following the 1-1 draw at the Keepmoat, Moore said he would be making enquiries about the offers made.

“We'll see if we can get some movement over the weekend if it's possible to do so,” he said.

“We've got the bids in but the hardest bit is getting them over the line.

“The easy bit is targeting them and seeing what they can bring to the club.

“Nothing had really progressed. It was still the same.

"We’ll see if we can get them in."

Despite adding young Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Niall Ennis on a season-long loan, Moore insisted he is still determined to add two strikers to his ranks.

Following Ennis into the club was his Wolves team mate, centre half Cameron John, while Rovers also completed the signing of defender Alex Baptiste, who made his debut in the draw with Gillingham.

Though his centre half stocks were significantly bolstered by the pair’s arrival on Friday, Moore is still looking to add a further defensive option.

“I still want to see if I can add another one,” he said.

“It just goes to show with one injury just how short you can be. We had two on the pitch on Saturday and I thought both of them did extremely well.

“They were pillars and they had to be because they had to deal with that first contact of the ball.

“Alex can be pleased with his fitness and condition. He was excellent, to come into a game like that and pick of the conditions of it.

“He’ll only get better by training week in, week out.

“I'd like to see if I can add another one in that area if I can.