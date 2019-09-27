Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore hails positive point against 'best opposition'

Darren Moore

Rovers led through Ben Whiteman's first half strike and looked set to hold out for the victory until Amadou Bakayoko struck in the final minute of normal time.

"You do think that," Moore said of holding on.

"We knew, when you look at the team sheet, that they've got some wonderful attacking players.

"They are set up to win the game because of the amount of attacking players they have on the pitch.

"Off the ball as a team we felt we'd get a few chances and it turned out to be that way.

"The turning point for us to win the game was we had a chance early in the second half to get a second and if we score that then we take the game away from them I think.

"In terms of that, there was no panic. I thought the lads defended resolutely as a team.

"It's just that one chance fell for them at the end, he's hit it with his left foot and it's gone through Tom Anderson's legs which has unsighted Seny Dieng."

Moore labelled unbeaten Coventry the best opposition Rovers have faced this season.

With the Sky Blues winning all of their previous games at their temporary home of St Andrews, Moore declared the result a positive point for Rovers.

"I thought it was a good game today," he said.

"It was two real good teams. I'd say up to date they have probably been the best team we've played.

"They're a good team and we knew our position coming here would be difficult.

"But we've done our work in the week to try to combat their attacking threat while knowing we'd get our own chances to score the goal.

"We got an important goal and got our noses in front. I just felt that if we got the second goal then we'd have taken the game away from them