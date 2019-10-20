Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore hails impact of Niall Ennis on starting return
Darren Moore hailed the impact of striker Niall Ennis on his return to the starting XI for Doncaster Rovers.
The on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers forward was handed his first start since returning from a hamstring injury which kept him out for several weeks as Rovers beat Bristol Rover 2-0.
And he showed Rovers what they had been missing with an energetic performance that stretched the opposition and made plenty of space for his team mates to exploit.
“He gives you that out, Niall,” Moore said.
“He’s strong, he’s quick, he manages and manipulates the ball really well with it at his feet.
“He gives the opposition defenders something to think about.
“To have him back was a real plus point and a factor for the team.
“He put in a good afternoon’s work to enable us to get the three points.”
With Ennis’ return and Kwame Thomas reached match sharpness, Rovers have options in attack as they continue a busy week of action.
They head to struggling Southend United on Tuesday night before another road outing against Tranmere Rovers at the weekend.
And Moore felt it was important they took care of business at home by beating Bristol Rovers before heading on their travels.
“It’s a three game week and we came into the game at home wanting to win," he said.
“We made no mistake and we spoke together as a group and said it was essential that we win.
“We’ve got the three points and we didn't discuss anything else about what is to come.
“We had a really good week to work and when you look at what we did it was good work and ultimately we got the just rewards.
“That puts a line through that game and we turn around for another difficult game.
“We’ll see what the shape of the squad is on Monday morning and take it from there.”