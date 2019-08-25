Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore delivers significant update on hunt for new number nine

Darren Moore. Picture: Chris Etchells

Moore is determined to bring in a forward to fill the vacant number nine shirt ahead of the transfer deadline on September 2.

And he says negotiations are on-going with a club over a deal for a particular individual, with it yet to be determined whether the target will sign on a permanent or loan basis.

“We’re not sitting here scratching our heads thinking who is it to be,” Moore said.

“We know where we’re going, we know who it is, we know who we’d like to bring it in.

“It’s just about getting it over the line.

“The player, talking to him, he wants to come and get on with his football.

“Hopefully it’s an environment he wants to come to and enjoy playing his football.

“We want him in as quickly as we possibly can. As soon as we get him in the sooner we can get to work and settle him down, see the dynamics of the team and understand it.”

On whether the signing would be permanent, Moore added: “If it was possible, yes. But if not then a loan deal would be fine just to get him in.

"Hopefully we can get it over the line.”

Existing forwards Niall Ennis and Kazaiah Sterling both made significant contributions towards Rovers’ 2-1 win over Lincoln City on Saturday.

While acknowledging the important of the two young loanees to his side, Moore feels he needs to add experience to his side.

“I’ve made it quite clear over the last four or five weeks that I’m still looking to strengthen the squad in the obvious places that we want to strengthen," he said.

“We are looking someone to go up there – as well as Niall Ennis and Kazaiah Sterling have done – I’m still looking for that number nine that can lead the team and drive the team.

“Hopefully with that bit of experience that we’ve been after.

“The target has been spotted, or the targets have been spotted. It’s just now us as a club getting it over the line or the parent club looking to do business with us and getting that striker in that we need.