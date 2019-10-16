Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore confident squad can deliver a Plan B if required
Darren Moore is convinced there is enough versatility in his Doncaster Rovers side for him to change a game when needed.
Rovers struggled to influence the game on their trip to Oxford United last weekend as they fell to a comfortable defeat.
But Moore refuted any suggestions he does not have the tools at hand to implement a plan B if required.
He believes his methods mean there is little need for bringing substitutes on as part of a tactical change, as he works towards those already on the pitch being capable of making those alterations.
“I feel we have because of the versatility of the players within the team,” Moore said when asked if he believed he can change his side within a game.
“We have got that.
“It’s not about changing it. What I’ve worked on with the players is the understanding of how I work and we work.
“When you come into a new team, system and environment and you come in on the eve of the season it’s about the methodology of the work.
“We have that methodology here. Once you understand the dynamics of it you can change systems around and be tactical because you have that clear understanding.
“I feel now that the methodology of the work is there and there is that clear understanding of how we work.
“Now we can work on identifying certain key aspects of the game without the players being too bamboozled about what is going on.”