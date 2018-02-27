Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson reveals extent of Alfie Beestin and Tom Anderson injuries

Have your say

Alfie Beestin and Tom Anderson face several weeks on the sidelines following the injuries they picked up against Rotherham United.

Beestin, who has recently slotted impressively into a midfield role, is out for 6-8 weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Tom Anderson is stretchered off.

On-loan Burnley centre back Anderson has fractured his cheekbone and will be out of action for 4-6 weeks.

Speaking to The Star, Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson was at a loss to explain the bad luck his side has encountered with injuries this season.

On Beestin, Ferguson said: “I’m really disappointed for him because he’s made himself a real fixture in the team.

“We’ve brought him back into that midfield role and he’s done well in it.

“So it’s a real blow for the boy.

“Unfortunately it’s something I’m getting used to at this club, we just keep getting injury after injury.

“It’s incredible, but we just have to get on with it.

“I think a lot of people might’ve thought it was a break,” he added.

“It was a strong tackle but I don’t think it was a malicious tackle.

“The boy [Richard] Wood has come through him and taken the whole lot really.

“It’s quite bad ligament damage, probably similar to the one Issam [Ben Khemis] got.

“At a push you’d get him back for the last three or four games.”

Anderson, himself brought in to ease a centre back injury crisis, has returned to parent club Burnley for treatment.

“It was a bad one,” said Ferguson. “Marko’s caught him badly. The striker’s just nudged him and obviously put him onto Marko.

“We thought he had fractured his eye socket as well but he hasn’t.

“It’s a bad injury but it could’ve been worse in many ways. He’s a tough boy, he’ll get on with it.

“Burnley will get him in quicker for the operation and we’ll keep in contact with him about how his rehab is going.”