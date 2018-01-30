Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson receives FA verdict on 'improper conduct' charge

Darren Ferguson has been fined the minimum £1,000 by a Football Association disciplinary panel after being found guilty of improper conduct.

The Doncaster Rovers manager was in London on Tuesday for the hearing after being charged over his comments regarding match officials following the defeat to Plymouth Argyle earlier this month.

Ferguson has been given the most lenient punishment possible after being found guilty and will not face a touchline ban, as some feared.

A statement from the FA read: “Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson has been fined £1,000 after admitting that his media comments after the match against Plymouth Argyle on 13 January 2018 were improper and brought the game into disrepute.”

Ferguson was charged following criticism of the standard of officiating in the lower leagues.

In particular, a tongue-in-cheek comment of ‘shoot them’ when asked what could be done about the problem led to a charge of improper conduct and bringing the game into disrepute.

Ferguson received widespread support for his comments on the fitness of match officials and standard of lower League refereeing, from fellow managers and former referees alike.