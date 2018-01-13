Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson predicts ‘tight, cagey’ affair against in-form Plymouth Argyle

Darren Ferguson again stressed the importance of being clinical in front of goal ahead of what he thinks could be a “cagey” affair with Plymouth Argyle today.

The Doncaster Rovers boss said his side only had themselves to blame for exiting the FA Cup at the hands of Rochdale last weekend.

And after failing to find the net against Dale, he has called on his team to take extra care in the final third.

“Looking back at last weekend’s game I felt we played very well in the second half,” said Ferguson.

“On another day we could’ve won that game comfortably.

“I said it after the game: we have to be converting certain chances. The final pass and final shot has to be better.

“We need to improve in that area of the pitch.”

Argyle arrive at the Keepmoat Stadium riding on the crest of wave having shot up the League One table, in similar fashion to Rovers, to 12th.

“When we faced them at their place we’d just come off the back of a good performance at Arsenal and they were on a bad run,” said Ferguson.

“We won the game comfortably.

“But I think it’ll be a slightly different game this time.

“I think they’re a good team and they’ve found form with their results, they’re unbeaten in seven.

“I watched the game from last weekend and it was not too dissimilar to what we’ve come up against over the last year or so. They’ll probably say the same about us.

“The personnel is very similar, the back four is pretty much the same, the midfield players are the same.

“I think we know what we’re going to get from each other and it will be a tight, cagey game.

“Certainly though they’ve got players who can open you up quite quickly, Lameiras and Carey in particular. They are the two that will be a real threat.”