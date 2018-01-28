Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson in race against time to sign at least one centre back

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson is in a race against time to sign at least one centre back before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

Joe Wright became the club’s third centre back casualty in three games by fracturing his ribs in the 3-1 home defeat to Bristol Rovers and is expected to be out for at least two months.

Ferguson says he has already been rebuffed in his attempts to sign defensive reinforcements following injuries to Andy Butler (knee) and Mathieu Baudry (hamstring).

Craig Alcock is now the only fully fit recognised senior centre half on the club’s books.

“Joe’s fractured his ribs so he’ll be out for two to three months,” said Ferguson.

“We’ve lost three centre halves in the space of three games so we’ll have to look at bringing more than one centre half in now.

“We’ll have to have a good think about what we do. We’re already trying to bring one in anyway.

“But it’s difficult in January, a lot of questions we’ve asked clubs and a lot of the time it’s been a ‘no’ because they want permanent transfers. We’ve had three or four no’s already.

“We do clearly need to get two in because we’ve only actually got Craig Alcock as a centre half that’s fit.

“We’ll get working on it straight away.”

Luke McCullough, who Ferguson says can play as a centre back in a three, is set to return to the squad at Portsmouth at the weekend.

Striker Alex Kiwomya, who is yet to make a first team appearance following his summer switch from Chelsea, is also available for selection.

The pair came through a practice match with Lincoln City on Saturday unscathed.