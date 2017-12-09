Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson fumes over referee as Oxford United snatch all three points in stoppage time

Darren Ferguson turned his ire on referee Sebastian Stockbridge as Rovers slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Oxford United.

Key to the frustration of the Rovers boss was the fact Stockbridge allowed some much stoppage time which paved the way for Josh Ruffels to rifle home the winner for Oxford.

Three minutes of added time were signalled but Ruffels' strike nestled into the bottom corner after six.

Ferguson was far from happy, also after Stockbridge awarded Oxford a penalty which Ian Lawlor ultimately saved.

"The fourth official puts up three minutes of stoppage time and we play six and a half minute," Ferguson said. "I just don't get it. Six and a half minutes!

"He gave them a penalty which was never a penalty. He gave them that because he didn't give them one in the first half and that was never a penalty.

"The ball was out of play, clearly out of play, in the build-up to the goal.

"The game should be finished by the time the ball is put in the net.

"It's painful, a really painful dressing room.

"It's about winning football game and we can go on about performances as much as we want. We've lost today and we shouldn't have lost.

"I'm going into the officials because I can't accept that.

"These people have got to do their job and they haven't done their job today.

"I can't understand six and a half minutes. It's bizarre."

Overall Ferguson was pleased with the performance of his side who dominated large swathes of the game and struck the post through Tommy Rowe.

He said: "I didn't feel troubled in a game against a side who are apparently tipped to be up there.

"The last ten minutes got a bit open but apart from that we were totally dominant.

"We should have been ahead.

"As it gets to the end you're thinking 'oh well, it's been a good performance and we've got a zero' but then we lose the game at the end."

