Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson frustrated at ‘wasted opportunities’ despite good form

Darren Ferguson admits his Doncaster Rovers team cannot afford to keep ‘wasting opportunities’.

Rovers might head to surprise package Shrewsbury Town on Saturday unbeaten in their last six league games but the Scot was disappointed to be pegged back by Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

He was equally frustrated to miss out on a potentially lucrative FA Cup fourth round tie after losing to Rochdale despite a dominant second half display.

And Oldham Athletic’s late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Keepmoat Stadium last month also still rankles with Rovers’ boss.

Doncaster have had an issue with conceding late goals, costing them no fewer than nine points in total.

“Last weekend was disappointing,” said Ferguson. “We’re wasting opportunities for me and I don’t think we can waste too many.

“We’ve got 19 games to go and we’re on 35 points.

“What you’re seeing is the players give everything out there, as always.

“I wasn’t happy with the second half performance against Plymouth. We need to be better than that.”

Rovers currently sit 12th in League One, eight points adrift of the play-off positions and six clear of the relegation zone.

Luke McCullough, yet to feature this season, successfully came through 45 minutes for Rovers’ development team at Bradford City on Tuesday.