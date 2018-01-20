Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson drops hint he may add more experience to the squad this summer

Darren Ferguson has hinted at adding more experience to his Doncaster Rovers squad in the next transfer window.

Rovers have signed 21-year-old Sheffield United midfielder Ben Whiteman this month and bolstered their development squad with Finn Harps defender Shane Blaney, who turns 19 today.

A shift to signing younger players is one of the hallmarks of Ferguson’s reign. But the Scot, who takes his team to Shrewsbury Town today, says Rovers are also monitoring more experienced campaigners.

“There needed to be the change and a bit of freshness,” said Ferguson on the club’s recruitment policy.

“Still, we keep an eye on one or two that have more experience in the league, bearing in mind it won’t be this window.

“I do feel we have decent experience in the squad.

“I think what we’re buying are players that have shown they can cope with this level fine, but obviously also have lots of potential to go onto better things and improve with us.

“That’s generally how I’ve always wanted to manage my squads really. You’ve got to look after the short term and get the right results but add value to the squad as well and we’ve certainly done that.”

Ferguson has stated there will not be any more senior incomings during the current transfer window.

With a number of players out of contract this summer - including some of Rovers’ highest earners - Ferguson will have more scope to re-shape the squad during the close season.

James Coppinger, Andy Williams and Cedric Evina are among the higher earning players whose current deals expire at the end of the season.

Andy Butler, Mathieu Baudry, Joe Wright, Craig Alcock and Ross Etheridge are also out of contract.