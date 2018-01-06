Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson disappointed at failure to take chances in FA Cup exit

Have your say

Darren Ferguson bemoaned his side's failure to score as Doncaster Rovers exited the FA Cup at the hands of Rochdale.

Calvin Andrew's first half goal was enough to separate the sides and dump Rovers out at the third round stage.

Though pleased with the overall performance, Ferguson was disappointed with profligacy in front of goal.

"Personally I think there was a lot of good things about it," he said.

"But it's a cup match, it's gone, we're out. You don't get it back and it's a disappointing result.

"I wouldn't say it was a disappointing performance. In the second half we threw everything we had at them.

"But we've only got ourselves to blame when you create that many chances and have a blank.

"That was the problem.

"That's two games on the bounce now where we've conceded two soft goals and it gave them something to hold onto, like it did Peterborough.

"I can't fault them for chances created but for not taking them I can - at least one."

