Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson confirms broken ribs for Joe Wright in latest defensive injury blow

Joe Wright suffered broken ribs in Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Bristol Rovers, Darren Ferguson has confirmed.

Wright was forced off in the first quarter of the game after a heavy clash, becoming the third Rovers centre half to be ruled out with injury in the space of a week.

And Ferguson says the 24-year-old will miss at least the next two months due to the injury.

"Joe Wright has fractured his ribs and will be out for two or three months," Ferguson said.

"We'll have to look at bringing more than one centre half in now and things like that are going against us."