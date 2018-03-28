Doncaster Rovers: Danny Andrew back training and could feature this season

Left back Danny Andrew COULD return before the end of the season.

The 27-year-old hit the ground running following his summer arrival from Grimsby Town.

But he tore his anterior cruciate knee ligament in just his sixth Rovers appearance and has been sidelined for seven months.

Andrew is now back in training and boss Darren Ferguson would like him to feature before the end of this season.

“It’s a possibility,” said Ferguson. “He’s back training now.

“He’s joined in for the last week now so it’s certainly a conversation that is taking place.

“There is a possibility we could maybe get one or two games into him.

“It’s never one I’m going to rush or chance.

“Looking forward to next season, it’d be nice if we were in a position where we could throw him in for an hour here and there just to get that confidence, knowing he’s played a game of football before pre-season.

“That would probably be my aim.”

Andrew was arguably Rovers’ best performer in August and his absence has led to Niall Mason and Tommy Rowe having to cover at left back, which in turn has left Matty Blair playing more at right back.

Back-up left back Tyler Garratt has made 21 appearances this season but has not featured in a matchday squad since February 3.

“I think quite quickly people saw the quality he had as a player,” Ferguson said of Andrew, describing his absence as ‘pivotal’. “I think everyone said that was what we were missing the previous year - that quality from the full back area, as a left back.

“The fact he can play left of a three as well is something I feel we’ve really missed, having that left foot.

“He’s going to improve us next season I feel, because he’s only played four [league] games. It’d be nice for him, for his confidence, to play a game here. So hopefully we can do that.”

Andrew was injured in the third minute at AFC Wimbledon - but played on for the rest of the game. He had been expected to miss the rest of the season.