Doncaster Rovers: Danny Amos expected to return stronger after agreeing Hartlepool United loan

Doncaster Rovers defender Danny Amos will be expected to return this summer ready for the rigours of EFL football after joining Hartlepool United on loan for the rest of the season.

The left back has switched to the National League side for the remainder of the campaign in order to add to his experience.

Rovers boss Grant McCann believes the switch is the next stage of the Academy product’s development and revealed Amos jumped at the chance for the move.

“I think it’s a great move for him," McCann said.

“Most important for Danny now is to play football and it’s a wee bit like the case for some of the other lads to. It's trying to get them some men’s football.

“The standard doesn’t really bother me, where they go.

“But it’s great to see a National League club have taken Danny.

“It's a good club, Hartlepool. Richard Money is a good, experienced manager and I’m sure he’ll get the best out of Danny.

“It's a win-win for all parties.

“The lads can play as many U23 games and train as much as possible but they need to play.

“As soon as I spoke to Danny about it, he couldn’t wait.

“It's great for him and hopefully he comes back in the summer a more mature, physical and men’s-football-ready Danny Amos.”

Sheffield-born Amos made his senior debut off the bench in the Checkatrade Trophy clash with Mansfield Town in August 2016.

But he moved into senior team prominence towards the end of last season, starting two of the final three games of the League One season.

A mixture of ill-timed injuries and the excellent form of Danny Andrew has minimised his game time this term, restricting him to one start and one substitute appearance. Injury also prevented him making his debut for Northern Ireland U21s.

And McCann says the 19-year-old is being kept on his toes but the rapid development of fellow left back Branden Horton.

“We think very highly of Danny,” McCann said.

“He's got a lot of competition here. Danny Andrew is playing out of his skin. Young Branden, who has been out on loan already, has done very well. It's good competition.

“It's really important that competition is there.

“Branden has a few strings to his bow. He can play at centre half or left back or as the left of a back three if we went that way.

“Danny is a left back and he's got good competition.”