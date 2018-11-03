Doncaster Rovers: Confirmed team news for Charlton Athletic clash as Joe Wright misses out

Joe Wright will miss Doncaster Rovers’ clash with Charlton Athletic due to injury it has been confirmed.

Wright and goalkeeper Ian Lawlor have been revealed as the two players Grant McCann said were likely to miss the game after picking up injuries.

Andy Butler and Niall Mason are back in the starting XI after serving a one match suspension and replace Wright and Ali Crawford, with Matty Blair resuming service in midfield after deputising at right back last weekend.

The other change sees Paul Taylor replace Mallik Wilks in the front line.

Louis Jones is named on the bench in place of Lawlor.

Rovers: Marosi; Mason, T Anderson, Butler, Andrew; Blair, Whiteman, Kane; Taylor, Marquis, Coppinger. Subs: Jones, Amos, Crawford, J Anderson, Beestin, May, Wilks.

Charlton: Steer, Dijksteel, Bielik, Pearce, Taylor, Reeves, Ward, Aribo, Grant, Solly, Cullen. Subs: Phillips, Marshall, Fosu, Vetokele, Pratley, Sarr, Lapslie.