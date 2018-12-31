Doncaster Rovers confirm loan signing of Tyler Smith from Sheffield United

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the signing of striker Tyler Smith on loan from Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old will spend the rest of the season on loan at the Keepmoat – beginning on January 3 – for his first taste of EFL football.

Speaking before the confirmation of Smith’s arrival, Rovers boss Grant McCann said: “He’s got pace, he’s quick, he runs in behind.

“He’s got good pedigree, he’s scored a lot of goals already this season for a National League club so we know he’s going to come in and impact us.

“He will give us another option.

“We want to go into January with Sadlier, May, Coppinger, this forward, Wilks, and have a lot of options in that area and we will have.”

Smith spent the first half of the season on loan with Barrow AFC before being recalled by the Blades in early December due to an injury crisis.

Described as a pacy striker with an eye for goal, he netted 11 goals in 24 appearances for the National League outfit.

Sheffield-born Smith was named on the bench for United for their Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion earlier this month.

He is set to compete with John Marquis, Mallik Wilks, James Coppinger, Alfie May, Paul Taylor and fellow new signing Kieran Sadlier for a place in the Rovers front line.

Smith will be ineligible for Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Preston North End having played – and scored – for Barrow in their fourth qualifying round defeat to Chorley, who went on to play Rovers in first round proper.

