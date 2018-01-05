Doncaster Rovers confirm Jordan Houghton loan extension

Jordan Houghton will remain on loan at Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

The Chelsea midfielder’s initial loan spell expired on January 3.

Rovers had hoped to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal during this transfer window but have pushed through a loan deal following Ben Whiteman’s unexpected return to Sheffield United.

“We did agree a deal with Chelsea to make it permanent but we couldn’t agree personal terms,” Rovers boss Darren Ferguson told the media yesterday.

Houghton, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in the summer, told Rovers’ official website: “The main thing for me was getting it done nice and early in this window as I wanted to get prepared for a big game in the FA Cup.

“There have been talks over the past few weeks and that gradually built up to getting it across the line and agreeing on a deal which suited everyone.”

He added: “One of the key reasons to get it sorted so quickly was because we’re doing really well at the minute and I didn’t want to miss out on that, we want to keep the momentum going as long as possible.”