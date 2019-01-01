Doncaster Rovers confirm departure of Issam Ben Khemis

Issam Ben Khemis has left Doncaster Rovers, the club has confirmed.

Ben Khemis has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent after 18 months at the Keepmoat in order to become a free agent.

The midfielder has now joined Tunisian side Stade Tunisien.

The Frenchman has seen his playing time limited this term, making only two appearances and being an unused substitute on only three other occasions.

Rovers boss Grant McCann insisted he would not stand in the way of Ben Khemis or any other player who was finding game time limited.

McCann did declare he was disappointed with the 22-year-old’s lack of fight for an opportunity over the last few months.

Ben Khemis was signed in the summer of 2017 by Darren Ferguson following a successful trial.

Seen as a player in development, the former Lorient midfielder made nine appearances, scoring once, all the while teaching himself English and becoming a popular member of the squad.