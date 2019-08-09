Doncaster Rovers complete the signing of forward Jon Taylor
Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of former Rotherham United forward Jon Taylor on a two-year deal.
The 27-year-old winger rejected a new deal at the New York Stadium earlier in the summer and is understood to have been speaking with Championship clubs.
One of Moore’s primary attacking target, he has signed a two year deal at the Keepmoat with the option for a third.
Taylor said: “After speaking to the manager and hearing how he wants the team to play made my mind up that I wanted to come here.
“It’s been a difficult summer for myself and I have had offers from different clubs, but I felt this one suited me and I was keen to get it done.
“I know that I’m coming into a team that likes to play an attacking style of football, and I want to be able to make an impact and score goals to help us push for promotion.”
Taylor made 119 appearances, scoring 13 goals, after joining Rotherham as a £500,000 record signing from Peterborough United three years ago. A total of 83 of those appearances came in the Championship for the Millers.